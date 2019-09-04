Stephanie Renee Tyler, of Carmichaels, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Stephanie was born March 21, 1957, in Waynesburg, to the late Edward Louis Tyler Jr. and Betty Jean Tedder Tyler.

Stephanie spent most of her life in Greene County, but also resided in Washington, D.C., and Harper's Ferry, W.Va.

Stephanie attended Jefferson Morgan High School, Jefferson, and was employed in the home health service field. She was previously employed by Interim Health.

Stephanie was a former member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville (Pitt Gas). She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, whether it was at cookouts, holiday dinners, watching movies or just long talks. She was a very giving and caring person to all she met. She opened her home and heart to anyone who had a need. She was a true friend. She also had a love for animals. She enjoyed listening to jazz, oldies and Christian music and watching Western TV shows. Stephanie was an excellent cook.

Surviving are two sons, Christopher S. Tyler of Pittsburgh and Ryan A. Tyler of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Bryson Jordon Tyler of West Virginia, Kiely Tyler of Washington, Aubrey, Jayla, Kingston and Aloni Tyler, all of Waynesburg. Also surviving are siblings Denise (Gussie) Brown of Brownsville, Elder Denise Matthews of Canonsburg, Valerie Tyler of Washington, D.C., Carmen Tyler of Pittsburgh, Stacy Cox and husband Vernon of Clarksville, Todd Tyler of Columbus, Ohio, and Yolanda Tyler of Brownsville; one uncle, Ralph Tedder and wife Shirley of Cleveland, Ohio; three aunts, Mildred Sally Gant, 96, of Sandusky, Ohio, Evaughn Gibbs of Waynesburg and Teryle K. Gibbs of Little Elm, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she loved.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are grandparents Della Thigpen Tedder Gibbs, Edward Tedder, Edward L. Tyler Sr. and Pauline Sutton; and sibling Russell Richardson.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of services, Friday, September 6, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with Pastor Cheryl Ross officiating. Interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.