Stephanie S. Harrison, 56, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Burgettstown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in her home.

She was born September 6, 1963, a daughter of the late Herbert Laprade and Sarah Leolia Hickman.

A graduate of the Burgettstown High School, she for worked for Cintas in Bridgeville.

She is survived by her two children, Aisha Marie Brancheck and Alexander Harrison, both of Weirton; a sister, Mildred Hickman of New York; two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, December 22, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to her family.