Stephanie S. Harrison (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA
15021
(724)-947-9518
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
View Map
Obituary
Stephanie S. Harrison, 56, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Burgettstown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in her home.

She was born September 6, 1963, a daughter of the late Herbert Laprade and Sarah Leolia Hickman.

A graduate of the Burgettstown High School, she for worked for Cintas in Bridgeville.

She is survived by her two children, Aisha Marie Brancheck and Alexander Harrison, both of Weirton; a sister, Mildred Hickman of New York; two brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, December 22, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to her family.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019
