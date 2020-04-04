Stephen D. Kress, 72, of Canonsburg, formerly of Corning, N.Y., passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after complications from a degenerative neurological disorder.

He is survived by his older brothers, John and Edward Kress, along with his many nieces, nephews and their families.

He attended Point Park University and retired after 23 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as an air traffic technician/controller.

Steve was warm, welcoming, charismatic and a great storyteller. He had friends all over the world due to his years in the military. Steve enjoyed traveling extensively, watching and attending college football games, collecting rare items, photography and spending time with family.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a funeral will not be held immediately, but a memorial service will be scheduled when friends and family can travel and gather safely. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

