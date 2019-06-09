Stephen Daniel Miller, 33, of Monaca, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home.

He was born August 19, 1985 in Washington, the son of Kandee Kovatch and Keith Kovatch of Claysville.

Stephen was a graduate of McGuffey High School and was a 2003 honors graduate of Pittsburgh Technical Institute with an associate degree in electrical engineering.

He worked as an audio-visual technician at AVI-SPL.

Co-founder of the "Boosted Rejects" car club, he enjoyed fast and loud cars as well as working of cars. He coached Central Valley Youth Wrestling, where he inspired not only his son but other young athletes.

Stephen loved spending time with family and friends and always lifted his friends' spirits with his sarcastic sense of humor.

On May 4, 2013, he married Ashley Yasika, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Cooper Miller of Monaca; two daughters, Keylee and Kinzee Miller of Monaca; two brothers, Michael Miller of Ft. Wayne, Ind. and Nathan (April) Miller of High Springs, Fla.; maternal grandparents, Mark and Carol Dunn of Canonsburg and several nephews.

Deceased is his grandfather, Charles Bails.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. Burial will follow at Chartiers Hill Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account, to benefit the family, has been established.

