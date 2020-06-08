Stephen F. McHale
1953 - 2020
Stephen F. McHale, 67, of Eighty Four, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1953 in England, a son of the late Peter and Sylvia Jones McHale. After graduating from Chartiers Valley High School, he studied real estate at Robert Morris University, and studied biological science at Community College of Allegheny County.

Prior to his retirement, Stephen was a licensed realtor and manager of for several local real estate firms. He was affiliated with Choice Homes, Country Hills Real Estate, Crossgates, Inc, Keeling Realty, and Stepien Realty. He had earned the designation of the Graduate Real Estate Institute.

Surviving are brother, Gary McHale, of Scott Township; niece, Britanny Weiler, of Upper St. Clair; nephew, Cody McHale of Scott Township.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Sylvia Jones McHale.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
