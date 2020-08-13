1/1
Stephen J. Buyan
1965 - 2020
Stephen J. Buyan, 55, of Gap Mills, W.Va., formerly of Peters Township, died Friday, August 7, 2020, of an apparent heart attack.

He was born June 30, 1965, in Washington, a son of Patricia Corcoran Buyan of McMurray and the late Stephen Buyan.

Mr. Buyan was a 1983 graduate of Peters Township High School and became a Master Certified Computer Technician.

Steve was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Navy.

He enjoyed hunting, archery, fishing, singing, playing the guitar and computer gaming.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are three children, Stephen J. Buyan Jr. of Canonsburg, and Jessica and Isabelle Buyan, both of Bridgeville; a sister, Arthea Buyan of Hampstead, Md.; a half-brother, Dennis Buyan of Canonsburg; three half-sisters, Denice Verner and Carla Stewart, both of Washington, and Amy Buyan of Canonsburg; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Amy Lieberman; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A half-brother, Gary Buyan, is deceased.

At the request of the deceased and due to present restrictions, all services are private. A private interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
