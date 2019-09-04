Stephen Neil Carson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Neil Carson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stephen Neil "Weezer" Carson, 73, of Bentleyville, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital – McKeesport.

He was born November 10, 1945, in Charleroi, a son of the late Roy and Grace Gimmel Carson.

Mr. Carson was a 1963 graduate of Charleroi High School, a graduate of Vale Technical Institute for Automotive Body Repair and a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Mr. Carson was employed as a foreman with Bethlehem Mines for 25 years and was later employed with Monongahela Cemetery for 20 years.

Mr. Carson was a member of the Moose Lodge 1625 Cokeburg, the American Legion Post 165, the Independent Club and Polish Club, all of Bentleyville.

He enjoyed spending time doing yard work.

Surviving are a daughter, Dana Phillips (Jim) of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Katie Babirad and Paige Phillips; a sister, Diane Ghion of Carroll Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Judith Madden.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.