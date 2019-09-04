Stephen Neil "Weezer" Carson, 73, of Bentleyville, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital – McKeesport.

He was born November 10, 1945, in Charleroi, a son of the late Roy and Grace Gimmel Carson.

Mr. Carson was a 1963 graduate of Charleroi High School, a graduate of Vale Technical Institute for Automotive Body Repair and a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Mr. Carson was employed as a foreman with Bethlehem Mines for 25 years and was later employed with Monongahela Cemetery for 20 years.

Mr. Carson was a member of the Moose Lodge 1625 Cokeburg, the American Legion Post 165, the Independent Club and Polish Club, all of Bentleyville.

He enjoyed spending time doing yard work.

Surviving are a daughter, Dana Phillips (Jim) of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Katie Babirad and Paige Phillips; a sister, Diane Ghion of Carroll Township; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a sister, Judith Madden.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.