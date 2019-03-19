Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Paul Cummins.

Stephen Paul Cummins, 59, of Spraggs, Pa., died at 2:10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born Sunday, August 23, 1959 in Waynesburg, son of the late Paul Vernon Cummins and Shirley Williams Cummins.

Mr. Cummins was a Veteran having served with the United States Army. He loved to hunt and fish. Mr. Cummins worked for the Greene County Prison as a Correction Officer as a Lieutenant.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Blake Cummins, whom he married on July 16, 1991.

Also surviving are two sons, Jonathan P. (Kelly) Cummins of Jefferson, and Tyler Cummins and his fiance Sheila Wisniewski of Brave; two grandchildren, Logan and Madelynn. He was looking forward to his third grandchild, Jayden, who is due in April; three sisters; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Waynesburg. Graveside military rites will be accorded by Greene County Veterans and representatives of the United States Army. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.