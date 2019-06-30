Stephen R. Kotula, 72, of Eighty Four, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away at his home Friday, June 28, 2019. Born on July 7, 1946, he was a son of the late Helen and Steven Kotula; beloved husband of Linda Kotula; loving father to Brian Kotula, Jeff and Lisa Katrencik; and dear brother to John (Christine) Kotula, Peter (Kathy) Kotula and Kathy (Jerry) Powell. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Stephen had a lifelong passion for restoring classic muscle cars. He will be dearly missed by all.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Gardens in McMurray. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-260-5546.

