Stephen Wade Lennox, 59, of Washington, died Friday, January 31, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born January 5, 1961, in Washington, a son of the late John M. Lennox and M. Joan Ewing Lennox.

Mr. Lennox was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked as a machinist at Miller Centrifugal Casting Company.

A life member of the NRA, he enjoyed hunting and riding his Harley, and he loved to read.

Surviving are three brothers, John (Mary) Lennox of Houston, Randy Lennox of Claysville and Mark (Tracy) Lennox of Washington; two sisters, Diane Lennox and Vicki Lennox, both of Washington; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Jeff Lennox, and a sister, Sandy Parkinson.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 6.

