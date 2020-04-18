Steve A. Evon

Steve A. "Peanuts" Evon, 71, of Elco, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Mount Pleasant August 19, 1948, a son of Michael and Sarah Bruno Evon.

Steve was Catholic by faith. A coal miner for 38 years, he was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. Steve loved antique cars, old records and everything that was Charlie Brown. He was an avid fisherman and a history buff. He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends.

Steve is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda K. Lott Evon; three sons, Steve Jr. (Kelly) of Taylor, Ala., Patrick of China and Pat (Bonnie) Rhodes of Alachua, Fla.; two daughters, Becky Rhodes of Salem, Va., and Tina (Cody) Alderson of Roscoe; four brothers, Michael of Smock, John of Star Junction, Joe of Smock and Timmy of Connesville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his beloved and favorite four-legged child, Benji.

There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Inc., Roscoe.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020
