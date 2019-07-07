Steve D. Kuhn (1955 - 2019)
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
Obituary
Steve D. Kuhn, 63, of Finleyville, unexpectedly passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was a son of the late Edward and Ruth Kuhn; beloved husband of Denise Pascuzzi Kuhn; loving father of Maggie Kuhn, Jessica (Eric) Drylie, Stephanie and Casey Kuhn; cherished Poppy of Josie, Camryn and Graham; brother of Mary Ann Musso, Edward Peggy Kuhn and Mark (Janet) Kuhn; and brother-in-law of Michele Phillips and Michael (Joyce) Pascuzzi. He also was survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was owner of Steve Kuhn Flooring. Steve will be remembered as a gentle, sweet, hard-working and creative man. He was the most loving and giving person. He will be sadly missed by all.

Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Family and friends will be invited to share memories at 8 p.m. Monday.

Published in Observer-Reporter on July 7, 2019
