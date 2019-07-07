Steve D. Kuhn, 63, of Finleyville, unexpectedly passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was a son of the late Edward and Ruth Kuhn; beloved husband of Denise Pascuzzi Kuhn; loving father of Maggie Kuhn, Jessica (Eric) Drylie, Stephanie and Casey Kuhn; cherished Poppy of Josie, Camryn and Graham; brother of Mary Ann Musso, Edward Peggy Kuhn and Mark (Janet) Kuhn; and brother-in-law of Michele Phillips and Michael (Joyce) Pascuzzi. He also was survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was owner of Steve Kuhn Flooring. Steve will be remembered as a gentle, sweet, hard-working and creative man. He was the most loving and giving person. He will be sadly missed by all.

Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Family and friends will be invited to share memories at 8 p.m. Monday.

