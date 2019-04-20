Steve Krynak Jr., 81, of Burgettstown (Paris/Hanover Township), passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, in his home.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Young Funeral Home, 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, www.youngfhinc.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown, with Father Harry Bielewicz, administrator, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.