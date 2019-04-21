Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Krynak Jr..

Steve Krynak Jr., 81, of Burgettstown (Paris/Hanover Township), passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, in his home.

He was born December 31, 1937, in Burgettstown, a son of the late Steve and Mary Dragnett Krynak.

Mr. Krynak was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired coal miner for Bologna Coal. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Burgettstown, where he was a 4th Degree life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3440. He also was a member of the Club 30 golf league at Ponderosa Golf Course. He was a huge fan of sports and especially watching the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On May 1, 1965, he married his beloved wife, Marlene Marianna of Bloomfield, who passed away February 15, 2016.

Surviving are his son, Steven A. Krynak; daughter Kara (Mark) Keast; two grandsons, Justin and Logan Keast; and his grandog, Rocky.

Also surviving are three sisters, MaryAnn Mankey, Frances (Jack) Keating and Patricia (Ron) Terhorst; two brothers, Thomas Krynak (Joann Easterday) and Michael (Janice) Krynak; brother-in-law Aemil Matalik; several nieces and nephews; and his dear cousin, Barbara Gedman.

Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are sister Barbara Matalik and brother John (Beverly) Krynak.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to AHN Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Steve.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Young Funeral Home, 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, www.youngfhinc.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday April 23, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown, with Father Harry Bielewicz, administrator, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.