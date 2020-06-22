Steve Paul Deditch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steve Paul Deditch, 73, of Marianna, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at home.

He was born May 6, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Frank Deditch and Anna Ludvik Deditch.

Steve was Roman Catholic by faith.

He worked at Ball Glass and enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with family and friends.

On September 4, 1971, he married Cheryl Rice, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Eric (Michelle) Deditch, Greg (Tasha) Deditch, Scott Deditch; two brothers, Frank (Carol) Deditch, Joseph (Ella) Deditch; two grandchildren, Eric Deditch II, Danyelle (Tim Welsh) Deditch; a great-grandchild, Bentley Welsh; aunt, Vernie Dancer; many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. Burial will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

Additional information and guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved