Steve Paul Deditch, 73, of Marianna, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at home.

He was born May 6, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Frank Deditch and Anna Ludvik Deditch.

Steve was Roman Catholic by faith.

He worked at Ball Glass and enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with family and friends.

On September 4, 1971, he married Cheryl Rice, who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Eric (Michelle) Deditch, Greg (Tasha) Deditch, Scott Deditch; two brothers, Frank (Carol) Deditch, Joseph (Ella) Deditch; two grandchildren, Eric Deditch II, Danyelle (Tim Welsh) Deditch; a great-grandchild, Bentley Welsh; aunt, Vernie Dancer; many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Blessing Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. Burial will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

