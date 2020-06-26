Steven Anthony Skowronski, 99, originally of Washington, passed Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, in his home in New Rochelle, N.Y. He was born January 13, 1921, in Canonsburg, a son of Wasyl and Tekla Chicarella Skowronski. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmella (Mary Calabro) Skowronski, whom he married July 16, 1945.

Part of the Greatest Generation, Steve bravely served in the Pacific theater during World War II as a U.S. Navy pharmacist's mate 2nd class. He was part of the second wave of the Guadalcanal Campaign and then assigned to the 1st Marine Amphibious Corps in the first wave that invaded Bougainville and was awarded a commendation for "outstanding courage and devotion to duty."

Upon completion of the South Pacific Campaign, his unit was awarded a special commendation from Admiral William "Bull" Halsey Jr., which said, "I can tell you and the world, that no greater fighting team has ever been put together." For his service, he also received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal, the American Campaign medal and the WWII Victory medal.

Prior to his retirement in 1983, Steve was employed by Rubber Rolls Inc. in Meadow Lands.

Steve is survived by his son, Gino Skowronski of Sharon; his daughter, Faith Skowronski Daniels and her husband, Dean of New Rochelle. He is lovingly remembered by his three cherished grandchildren, Aidan Daniels, Alyx Daniels, Andrew Daniels and his wife, Katie, who are expecting Steve's first great-grandchild in December. He is also warmly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and William Skowronski; and eight sisters, Mary and Tillie Skowronski, Ann Lesko, Pearl DeMarco, Helen Pozzi, Margaret Vingiquerra, Tillie Calabro and Julie Evanko.

Friends and family will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. A service will held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial at Washington Cemetery. In the continued interest of public safety, everyone is asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. A memorial service will be held in New York at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, in Steven Skowronski's name.