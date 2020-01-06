Steven D. Walker, 56, of McMurray, died after several complicated medical issues, on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

He was the beloved son of Randall and Joy Walker; loving brother of twin Eric Walker, Lisa (Greg) Hester and David (Lisa) Walker; dear uncle of Abby, Joey, Michael, Ben and Ryan; and special nephew of Jan Smith and Terry Smith.

Steven was born in Wheat Ridge, Colo. He graduated from Peters Township High School in 1982 and attended culinary school. He was employed at Sarris Chocolate and Top Golf.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Inurnment will be private at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Family suggest memorial contributions to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, bbrfoundation.org.