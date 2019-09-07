Steven H. Macyda, 77, of Richeyville, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his home.

He was born March 2, 1942, in North Charleroi, a son of the late Steve and Ruth Hixson Macyda.

Mr. Macyda was a 1961 graduate of California Area High School, where he was an excellent football player.

From 1961 to 1966, he served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed aboard the USS Borie.

Steve retired from the Mathies Mine after 29 years of service. He was a member of the United Mine Workers Local 2.

Mr. Macyda loved farming, gardening and giving away much of what his gardens produced. He also enjoyed old Westerns on TV, NFL football, hunting, fishing and trap shooting.

Steve was a 16-year member of American Legion Post 120 in Hundred, W.Va., and was a member of the Richeyville Miners Club.

On September 25, 1976, he married Rosalie Teluch Macyda, who survives. They celebrated 42 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Tracy Macyda of South Park, Mike Macyda of New Freeport and Krystal Macyda of Carrollton, Texas, and two grandchildren, Bryce Henry and Brooklynn Johnson.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Regis Macyda.

An open house will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, in the Macyda home, 457 Spring Street, Richeyville. This gathering will celebrate Steven's life.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.