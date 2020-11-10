1/1
Steven L. Walls
1957 - 2020
Steven L. Walls, 62, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born December 18, 1957, in Canonsburg, a son of John and Mildred Patterson Walls.

Mr. Walls was a 1975 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and was employed by Heeter Printing in Southpointe.

Steven was a member of SEIU Health Care of PA and had worked in home health care for several years.

An avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan, he also enjoyed cooking and gardening.

He is survived by a daughter, Jami Ciencin (Ryan Anderson) of Canonsburg; two grandchildren, Amara Walls and Tyler Ciencin; two sisters, Brenda Glover (Charles Jr.) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Janet Belgrave of Chesapeake, Va.; a brother, John Walls of Canonsburg; his companion of six years, Karen Goroncy; his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Celeste Walls; and several nieces and nephews.

A sister, Diane Long, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Services and interment will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
