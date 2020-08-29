Steven M. Kime, 77, of Richeyville, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the Donnell House, Washington.

He was born April 21, 1943, in Richeyville, a son of the late Anthony Kime Sr. and Julia Ann Huzor Kime.

Steven was a 1951 graduate of Bethlehem Joint High School.

He was employed as a maintenance and grounds supervisor at California University of Pennsylvania, where he retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Mr. Kime was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Church, now St. Katharine Drexel Parish – Richeyville Campus, where he served as a Eucharistic minister, was a member of the church choir and was an altar server well into his adulthood.

Steven served as co-chair of the kitchen committee of the church and was responsible for organizing the fish fries of the church as well as leading in many other church dinners and functions. Additionally, Steven was a member of the Richeyville Volunteer Fire Department for several years, working on many of the fish fries for the fire department.

Mr. Kime was a member of the Board of Directors of the Beallsville Cemetery Association.

He had many varied interests. Among those interests were flea markets, collecting trains, purchasing cars to add to his collection, making wine and raising koi fish in a pond at his home. He particularly enjoyed working with his computers.

Surviving are three siblings, Kathleen Melba Kime, Robert "Bobby" Kime and Laraine Staley, all of Richeyville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four sisters, Betty Kruper, Delphine Molnar, Dorothy Dipietrantonio and Virginia Wrublesky; two brothers, Anthony "Sonny" Kime and Joseph Kime.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish – Richeyville Campus, 2 Church Street, Richeyville, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas and the Rev. John Forbidussi concelebrating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.