Steven Michael Goroncy, 67, of Scenery Hill, Pa., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Donnell House, Washington.

He was born May 23, 1951 in Allegheny County, a son of the late Frank and Mary Lou Adams Goroncy.

Mr. Goroncy was a 1969 graduate of Bentworth High School and was a self-employed truck driver for many years.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding and restoring old motorcycles. His collection contains over 40 motorcycles.

The time he spent with his grandchildren was very important and enjoyable to him. He especially enjoyed having the grandchildren work with him in his garden.

Surviving are two sons, Ted Goroncy and Tim Goroncy (Devin), both of Scenery Hill; six grandchildren, Savannah, Paisley, Carson and Everly Goroncy, Raelyn Davis and Lilly Cramer; two brothers, Edward Goroncy, Richard Goroncy (Ada), both of Bentleyville; two sisters, Susan Goroncy of South Carolina and Paula Bendik (Steve) of Ten Mile; his longtime companion Dawn Rilk and her daughter, Chelsa Sokol; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to his parents is a sister, Cathy Goroncy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11 in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, with Pastor Gary Schneider officiating. Interment will be in Beallsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a . Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.