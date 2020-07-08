Steven R. Westover, 60, of Richeyville, formerly Houston, died unexpectedly, Monday, July 6, 2020, in his home of an apparent heart attack.

He was born November 3, 1959, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a son of the late William and Marianne Harrison Westover.

Mr. Westover was a 1979 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with degrees in Elementary Education and Driver Education.

Since 1996, he had been employed at Dynamet where he worked in the large bar department.

Steve was an avid Steeler fan and enjoyed golfing with his work buddies.

On May 12, 1995, he married Robin Kaskie, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Angela Westover (fianc Justin Streng) of Homer City; a sister, Deborah Sayre of W. Columbia, W.Va.; three brothers, Michael Westover (Kimberly), Timothy Westover and Daniel Westover (Kathleen), all of Pittsburgh; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He also leaves his three dogs, Dexter, Beau and Lucky.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

