1/1
Steven R. Westover
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven R. Westover, 60, of Richeyville, formerly Houston, died unexpectedly, Monday, July 6, 2020, in his home of an apparent heart attack.

He was born November 3, 1959, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a son of the late William and Marianne Harrison Westover.

Mr. Westover was a 1979 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with degrees in Elementary Education and Driver Education.

Since 1996, he had been employed at Dynamet where he worked in the large bar department.

Steve was an avid Steeler fan and enjoyed golfing with his work buddies.

On May 12, 1995, he married Robin Kaskie, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Angela Westover (fianc Justin Streng) of Homer City; a sister, Deborah Sayre of W. Columbia, W.Va.; three brothers, Michael Westover (Kimberly), Timothy Westover and Daniel Westover (Kathleen), all of Pittsburgh; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He also leaves his three dogs, Dexter, Beau and Lucky.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Services and interment will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Rest in peace little buddy !
Rich Caumo
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved