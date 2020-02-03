Steven Robert Cunningham, 49, of Canonsburg, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He was born June 11, 1970, in Washington, a son of Earl and Starr Littleton Cunningham.

Steven was the President of the United Steel Workers, Local Union 14693. He was a member of the 2nd Brigade M.C., a member of the Canonsburg Sportsman's Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2026. He worked as an electrical finisher at the Pennsylvania Transformer.

He loved riding his Harley Davidson, hunting, fishing and enjoyed cooking.

On October 16, 2010, he married his wife, Bobbie Jo McFadden Cunningham, who survives. Also surviving, in addition to his parents, are his son, Jesse Cunningham of Wheeling, West Virginia; daughter, Nikki (Travis) Kelly of Triadelphia, West Virginia, Lani Cunningham, of Bellaire, Ohio; stepchildren, Michael (Nicolette Gelfer) Beaver of Elizabeth, Melvin Davis of Nebraska and Kari (Eli) Jackson of Georgia; brother, Brian (Evelyn) Cunningham of Quaker City, Ohio; sister, Laura Grall of Martins Ferry, Ohio; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Services will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be private.

