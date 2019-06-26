Steven W. Blayney, 51, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Marisa L Mauser Blayney; loving father of Steven Dallas Blayney and Noah A. Blayney; son of Carol Sue Warth and the late Harold L. Blayney; and brother of Timothy H. Blayney (Laurie) and Philip Blayney (Marisa). Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Steven graduated in 1985 from Peters Township High School and was also a graduate of Robert Morris University. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Penguins fan who enjoyed gardening and hot wings.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, June 27, in David J. Henney Funeral Home, 6364 Library Road, Library.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

