Stormie Grace Staggers (2019 - 2019)
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stormie Grace Staggers, the infant daughter of Skyler Staggers of Nemacolin and Isaiah Rex of Crucible, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She was born July 28, 2019, in Washington.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her maternal grandfather, William Staggers of Nemacolin; paternal grandparents Priscilla Rulong and James Rex of Crucible; paternal great-grandmother Charlotte Lilley (Lee Jones) of Crucible; paternal great-grandmother Debra Tolley of Nemacolin; and paternal great-grandfather John Staggers of Waynesburg. Also surviving are aunts and uncles Duski Staggers and Victoria Tillery, both of Rices Landing, Laine Staggers of Waynesburg and Selena Rex of Cribible; great-aunts Tracy Salisbury of Waynesburg and Lorraine Conard (Rich) of Nemacolin; and several other great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased is her paternal great-grandmother, Donna J. Rulong.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019
