Sturgis Albert Gillingham, 86, of Monongahela, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Monongahela Valley Hospital. He was born January 29, 1934, in New Eagle, the son of Alfred E. and Elizabeth Jackson Gillingham.

Sturg was a 1952 graduate of Monongahela High School and was a U.S. Army peacetime veteran serving from 1956-1958. He was employed as a mechanic for 30 years at the Lee Norse Company in Charleroi until its closing in 1988 and in 1990 continued to work for the next 27 years as a funeral director's assistant at the Frye Funeral Home in Monongahela. He was a 50 year member of the Henry M. Phillips Lodge 337 Free & Accepted Masons, member and 32nd degree mason with the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and its Council Chapter Consistory in Uniontown, a lifetime and oldest member of the Monongahela Volunteer Fire Department serving for 64 years and a member of First Christian Church in Monongahela. Sturg and Elizabeth enjoyed bowling in leagues and traveling.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elizabeth Igoe Gillingham, with whom he celebrated 17 years of marriage on August 13, 2019; two daughters, Patricia Jo Kepic of El Cajon, California, Jane E. Hughes and husband John of Port St. Lucie, Florida; son, Sturgis W. and wife Tracie Gillingham of Monongahela; two stepchildren, Renee Carcella and husband Michael of Dunlevy, Sean Lengyel and wife Jennifer of Georgia; five grandchildren, Aaron Inserra, Adam and Jackson Kepic, Cori and Jordan Gillingham; six step-grandchildren, Larisa Schock, David and Reagan Lengyel, Christina McKee, Michael and Matthew Carcella; three great-grandsons, Mason Gillingham, Alexander and Samuel Inserra; three step-great-grandchildren, Beau, Rhett and Mila Carcella; sister, Kay Jean Gresh and husband Art of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anders Gillingham, who died May 21, 1989; and his second wife, Rose Kuch Gillingham, who died March 21, 2001.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 13, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, with the Rev. Janet Scott-Mace officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monongahela Volunteer Fire Department, 451 West Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

The Monongahela Volunteer Fire Department will conduct services at 7 p.m. Monday evening followed with masonic services at 7:30 p.m. by the Henry Phillips Lodge 337 Free & Accepted Masons in the funeral home.

