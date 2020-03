Sue Ann Brown, 70, of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

She was born September 23, 1949, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Robert and Claire Dayton Markle.

Sue Ann graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg. She worked in Healthcare as a physical therapist aide and, after many dedicated years of service, retired from Canonsburg Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, John E. Brown; seven children, Richard Stevenson (Kim), Jeffrey Stevenson (Trayce), Charles Stevenson (MaryAnn), Kimberly DeBruler (Doug), James Brown, Jay Brown (Sharon) and Stephanie Auld; Dominick Wytovich (Megan), Devin Stevenson (Kylee), Dilyn Delval (Tyler), Delaynie Stevenson, Chablis Molinaro, JP Molinaro (Chris), Austin Stevenson, Emily Stevenson, Kasha Carrasquillo, Danny Carrasquillo, Jessica Johnson (Matt) and Brandon Brown; also survived by several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Markle and Ronald Markle.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral Home. All services and interment will be private. Add tributes at beinhauer.com.