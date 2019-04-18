Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue D. Jozefczyk.

Sue D. Jozefczyk, 71, of North Belle Vernon, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Mon Valley Hospital.

A daughter of the late Alfred and Rita Makovics Dolfi, she was born June 24, 1947, in New Eagle.

A lifelong resident of North Belle Vernon, Sue had been a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church in Belle Vernon. She was employed in the family business, Dolfi's Market, for many years. Sue loved spending time with her grandson and his sister, Kayla, and enjoyed reading, cooking and shopping with her sister.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Jozefczyk, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 27; two sons, David Jozefczyk of Belle Vernon and Tom Jozefczyk of Whitehall; a grandson, Brenden Jozefczyk of Charleroi; her twin sister, Cindy Huber of North Belle Vernon (Standard Pharmacy); a brother and sister-in-law, David and Cathy Dolfi of Steelton; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Alice Jozefczyk of New Eagle; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Moreau, in 2001.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the funeral home, with Father Michael Crookston officiating. Inurnment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.