Sue Farrell Jenkins, 72, of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born July 2, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Melvin and Beverley Stevenson Whiting Jr.

Sue was a 1967 graduate of Beth-Center High School.

She was employed by Manor Care in McMurray as an CNA.

Mrs. Jenkins was a longtime member of the Taylor United Methodist Church.

Sue was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Unit 705, Centerville, where she served as past president and secretary. She also served as council president of Washington, Greene and Fayette Council. She served as senior counselor of Keystone Girls State.

She was a charter member of the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association, where she was an active and dedicated participant in all of its annual shows. She was also a member of the BCR Lions Club.

On June 14, 1969, she married Harry "Tom" Jenkins, who survives. They celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three children, Beverly Mae Gillis (James) of Brownsville, Harry P. Jenkins (Lori) of Suffolk, Va., and Heather Marie Closser (George) of Richeyville; five grandchildren, Alverda Davis, Cody Gillis, Taylor Jenkins, James Gillis and Josh Jenkins; three great-grandchildren, Jeremia Davis, Lucas Davis and Hailee Jo Gillis; five siblings, Melva Kennedy (Robert) of West Newton, Sandy Martinez of Georgia, Richard Whiting of Rostraver Township, Mary Alice Colbert of Florida, and Melvin Phillip Whiting of Carmichaels; several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Nettie M. Jenkins of Centerville Borough.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her stepmother, Virginia Bakewell; and father-in-law Leon H. Jenkins.

A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 19, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Private funeral services will be held Friday, November 20, with Pastor Ernie DeLuca officiating. Private interment will be in Westland Cemetery.

