Sue Pitzer, 81, of Carnegie, formerly of Washington County, died Friday, March 22, 2019, in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born January 10, 1938, in St. George, Utah, a daughter of the late Lee Strawn Phariss and Helen Carter Phariss.

Mrs. Pitzer graduated from Compton High School and attended Compton College. She then worked as assistant to the medical director of Children's Hospital for many years.

Mrs. Pitzer was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, working on family history and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Most especially, she was an accomplished horsewoman and breeder of world class Trakehners. She was a member of the U.S. Dressage Federation, American Trakehner Association, U.S. Equestrian Foundation and Western Pennsylvania Equestrian Association.

On September 3, 1955, she married James Louis Pitzer, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, James Michael (Nance) Pitzer of Germantown, Md., and Steven Robert Pitzer of Pasadena, Calif.; two daughters, Victoria (Bruce) Liberty of Encino, Calif., and Kristi (Michael) Kielman of Carnegie; sister Carol Phariss of Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Jane.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 525 Fairway Street, Washington. Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 a.m., the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CRICAAT animal rescue, P.O. Box 117, Washington, PA 15301, ceeteecee2@comcast.net, or to Washington Area Humane Society, PO Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

