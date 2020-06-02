Suellyn Lukan
Suellyn Lukan, 78, of Midway, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray. She was born June 20, 1941, in McDonald, a daughter of the late William G. and Wilma H. Nourigat.A beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, Suellyn was a homemaker and former employee of The McDonald Pharmacy, Scio China, the Burgettstown Mission and the Fort Cherry High School cafeteria.She enjoyed baking; singing, dancing and listening to music; watching movies (old and new); and especially talking and spending time with family and friends. Her little pup, Pepper, also brought much cheer to her life.On November 5, 1960, she married Ronald C. Lukan, also of Midway, who survives. Also surviving are daughters, Jodie (Paul) Panizza, Karen (Eric – deceased) Shephard; son, Jeffrey (Jodie) Lukan; and grandchildren Brittney (Lane) Murphy, Holly Shephard, Anthony and Jillian Panizza and Allison Lukan; also survived by brothers-in-law, Eugene (Mary) Lukan, Raymond (Dolores) Lukan and Michael (Louise) Lukan; as well as several nieces and nephews.A private gathering to celebrate Suellyn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
