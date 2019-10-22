Susan A. Martin Henderson, 49, of Waynesburg, died at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home.

She was born Thursday, June 18, 1970, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Arthur G. Martin and Betty L. Hooks Martin.

Mrs. Henderson enjoyed reading, crafting, fishing and volunteering at the Corner Cupboard Food Bank in Greene County. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremiah L. Henderson, whom she married April 7, 2004.

Also surviving are three daughters, Amber Basinger and Amy Kelley, both of Waynesburg, and Katie Kelley of Carmichaels; three sons, Mark (Jennifer) Durbin and Spencer (Emily) Kelley, both of Carmichaels, and Garth Kelley of Washington; 14 grandchildren; four sisters, Terry (David) Terry of West Virginia, Cynthia (Rick) Jenkins of Marianna, her favorite sister, Bev (Terry) Ambrose of Waynesburg, and Christine (Frank) Mango of Uniontown; four brothers, William (Ann) Teegarden of Carmichaels, Donald (Nancy) Teegarden, Paul Teegarden and Mike Teegarden, all of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters-in-law, Molita Teegarden and Karen Teegarden, and one brother, Tim Teegarden.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the service, Thursday, October 24, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastors Cathie and Jim Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Davistown.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.