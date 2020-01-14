Susan A. Mikec, 52, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her closest family and friends.

Born October 5, 1967, she was a daughter of the late Doris and Ray Guyaux; loving mother to Shauna (Aaron) Foster, Brittany (Tyler) Griffin, Shayna Mikec and Cody Lowther; cherished Mimi to Maddison, Beau and Dane Foster; and loving sister to Kathleen Alvarez, Janet Gillespie, Lisa Griffith and Tom Guyaux. Susan will also be dearly missed by her former husband and best friend, Scott Mikec, and Cody's father, Lewis Lowther.

Susan is most well known for her strong faith in her Lord. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, hosting people, sitting on the porch, decorating, jewelry and, most importantly, she devoted her time to ensure the best quality of life for her special needs son, who is extremely well known in his community.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to everyone from Sue's work family, church family, Cody's school and other members of the community for their constant love and generous support.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, January 14, in Unite Church, 1500 West Chestnut Street, Suite 458, Washington, PA 15301.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for help with funeral expenses.

