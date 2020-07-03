Susan A. Phillips Herrod, 66, of Waynesburg, died at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born Friday, April 2, 1954, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Guy C. Phillips and Juanita Anderson Phillips.

Susan was affiliated with the Throckmorton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and listening to oldies music. She worked as a home healthcare LPN and also worked at several locations as an LPN.

She is survived by her husband, Harry L. Herrod Sr., whom she married on April 11, 1970.

Also surviving are one daughter, Candy Sue Herrod of Waynesburg; one son, Harry (Cheryl) Herrod Jr. of Crosby, Texas; three grandchildren, Terra Herrod, Canyon Herrod and Alcheah Lacandola; four sisters, Donna Phillips of Riverview, Fla., Leona Holbert of Mt. Morris, Helen Sago of Waynesburg and Judy Victor of Waynesburg; two brothers, Guy Phillips of Dilliner and Chuckie Sampson of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is one brother, Earl Sampson.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Due to the CDC regulations and the family's request, everyone must wear a facemask to enter the funeral home and use the hand sanitizer that will be provided by the funeral home. The funeral service will be private with Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Burial will be private in the Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.