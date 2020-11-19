1/1
Susan Carol Pabian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Carol Pabian, 67, of Muse, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in her home.

She was born, May 11, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late James A. and Marie Phillips.

She worked as a laborer for St. Mortz cleaning company and previously at Brockway Glass. She also worked at Mellon and Citizens Banks.

Surviving are a son, Patrick Pabian of Muse; three brothers, Vincent (Ruth) Phillips of Canonsburg, Louis and Jim Phillips, both of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister, Marie Phillips of Washington; a sister-in-law, Jeane Phillips of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Phillips.

There will be no visitation and a private burial.

Contributions may be made to help defray funeral costs, to Patrick at P.O. Box 458, Muse, PA 15350.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved