Susan Carol Pabian, 67, of Muse, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in her home.

She was born, May 11, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late James A. and Marie Phillips.

She worked as a laborer for St. Mortz cleaning company and previously at Brockway Glass. She also worked at Mellon and Citizens Banks.

Surviving are a son, Patrick Pabian of Muse; three brothers, Vincent (Ruth) Phillips of Canonsburg, Louis and Jim Phillips, both of Kansas City, Mo.; a sister, Marie Phillips of Washington; a sister-in-law, Jeane Phillips of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Phillips.

There will be no visitation and a private burial.

Contributions may be made to help defray funeral costs, to Patrick at P.O. Box 458, Muse, PA 15350.