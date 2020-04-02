Susan D. Alrutz, 68, of McDonald, passed away, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in her residence. Susan was born October 30, 1951, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Marjorie Jean Frazee.

She was a 1969 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and a 1971 graduate of the Washington Hospital School of Nursing. Susan was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her family and rescuing stray cats.

Surviving is her daughter, Megan (Dave) Moore of Canonsburg.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marta Ashman; and great-grandparents Elizabeth and Leon Randour.

At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800).

