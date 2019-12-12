Jesus, our Good Shepherd came for his little lamb, Susan Dettorre. He held her in His gentle arms, kissed her head, as she closed her eyes. He took her to her true home, where she opened her eyes to glory Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Susan was born February 11, 1931, to her Italian parents, Alvera and Amedeo Michelucci. She was preceded in death by her brother, Angelo; her sweet daughter, Marie Ellen, aged 12; and her granddaughter, Deana Marie Steele, aged 26.

She married her co-worker from Christi's Market, Frank J. Dettorre, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Susan passed away at Serra Manor in Weirton, W.Va., where she was a resident for 3 ½ years.

Susan, affectionately known by many as "Queenie," 88, is survived by her two children, son Philip and his wife, Alice Dettorre, and daughter Sharon Ann and her husband, Lester Steele; grandson Daniel and his wife, Paula Lynn Steele; and her great-grandchildren, Ella, Mason and Savannah. Her family loved her very much.

Queenie was born, raised, and made her home in Slovan, in a wonderful, friendly neighborhood. Her pride and joy was her English garden, where she loved and cared for her beautiful flowers, knowing the Latin name of each. She was an avid reader, loved history, especially the Revolutionary War, loved politics, operas, bird watching, and many times welcomed local Evangelists into her home to discuss her Roman Catholic faith.

Proud of her Italian heritage, she traveled with her son and daughter to Italy, where she visited the birthplace of her father, Amedeo.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown PA 15021, 724-947-2049, youngfhinc.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church.