Susan Jen Martin, 68, of Fredericktown, Centerville Borough, formerly of Scott Township, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born January 9, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Jean Harrer Scott.

A homemaker, Mrs. Martin was a 1969 graduate of Keystone Oaks High School.

Susan was a member of the Beth-Center Senior Citizens Center, Vestaburg, where she was active in the Meals on Wheels program.

She enjoyed shopping and was dedicated to her children and family.

On December 26, 1969, she married Dennis Martin, who survives. They celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children, Kelly Thomson (Dale) of Muse and Dean E. Martin of Canonsburg; four grandchildren, Erica, Kaci and Amanda Martin, and Melanie Thomson; two brothers, Robert Scott (Sandi) of North Carolina and William Scott of Bethel Park; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two brothers, Daniel and Tim Scott.

Funeral services will be private and under the direction of John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fredericktown Public Library, P.O. Box 625, Fredericktown, PA 15333. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.