Susan Kay Guthrie, 54, of Washington, died unexpectedly Friday, November 13, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following a preexisting medical condition.

She was born November 9, 1966, in Washington, a daughter of Joseph Vitai of Washington and the late Barbara Moninger Vitai.

Susan was a 1984 graduate of Trinity High School, and went on to obtain her Pharmacy degree from West Virginia University.

She worked as a pharmacist at Wheeling Hospital for four years, and has since been a pharmacist at Washington Hospital for 26 years, where she had acted as a highly motivated patient advocate.

She was a member of Champion Christian Center in Washington, where she was involved as a greeter, as well as being involved with children's ministry. She was known to everyone, even those not related to her, as "Aunt Susie." A loving and doting mother, she possessed a kind and generous heart, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She loved baking cakes, spending time with her family, especially her daughter, nieces and nephews, and she was known to often quip "I'm your favorite aunt."

Surviving, in addition to her father, are her daughter, Kaitlin Guthrie of Washington; two sisters, Kimberley (Clyde) Grable of Davidson, N.C., and Joie (Nathan) Miller of Canonsburg; a half sister, Erika Shaltenbrand of Pittsburgh; a half brother, Richard Guthrie of Arizona; seven nieces and nephews, Jordan and Madison Graham, and Evan, Addison, Ava, Maddox and Amelia Miller; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in the Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. It has been requested by the family that those attending calling hours wear a mask as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, in the Champion Christian Center, 1200 Donnan Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Hummel and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, and Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.