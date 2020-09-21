1/
Susan Kay Varner
1952 - 2020
Susan K. Varner, 68, of Waynesburg, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 17, 2020, in her home.

She was born September 6, 1952, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late James L. Straight Sr. and Norma Jean Hewitt Albright. Susie, who she preferred to be called, graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1970. She lived in Greene County most of her life and worked as a rural mail carrier at the Sycamore Post Office for 10 years, having retired in 2015.

When her children were in school, she was very active with the PTA, where she served as secretary for a period of time. Susie also loved being a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 888 in Waynesburg. She held several chairs in the lodge working her way up to senior regent.

Surviving are her two sons, Chad Varner (Amanda) of Spraggs and Jeremy Varner (Mary Ann) of Carmichaels; her loving grandchildren, to whom she was very devoted to, Brody and KayLeigh Varner; two brothers, James L. Straight Jr. (Pam) of Sycamore and Brett Straight (Susan) of Berlin; aunt, Mary Dean of Cleveland, Ohio. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Scott Straight; and her grandmother, Essie Hewitt.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. A celebration of Susie's life will be held at a later date.

For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
