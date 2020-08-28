Susan L. Moore O'Bryon, of Washington, passed away peacefully, in her home, with her son and daughter by her side, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Born August 20, 1942, in Canonsburg, she was a daughter of the late Donald P. and Nellie L. Phillips Moore.

Susan graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1960 and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1963.

On November 14, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, James O'Bryon.

Mrs. O'Bryon worked for more than 44 years at Washington Hospital as a registered nurse in the operating room. She was known and loved by all as "Susie."

Susan is survived by a daughter, Kristen (Aaron) Hunt of McMurray; a son, Scott (Nicol) O'Bryon of Rostraver; granddaugthers Kaitlynn O'Bryon and Kinslee O'Bryon; a stepgranddaughter, Morgan Ellsworth; and two great-granddaugthers, Rylee and Dakota; and many members of her extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James G. O'Bryon, who passed away April 3, 2020.

Susan was an active member of Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a trustee, deacon and elder. She also enjoyed gardening, travelling with her husband, and spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 30, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A burial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

The nurses and hospital staff at UPMC Shadyside Hospital 4 Main, Happy at Home In Home Care, Home Instead, Visiting Angels, Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice provided kindess, loving care and support during Susie's last few months of life.

Memorial donations may be made to Chartiers Hill United Presybterian Church, 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

