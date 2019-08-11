Susan Marie Amos, 48, of Washington, formerly of Graysville, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident six years ago on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Washington Health System, with her family and caregivers, Danielle and Sundi, by her side.

Born July 3, 1971, in Wheeling, W.Va., she was a loving daughter of John and Sue Hill of Wheeling.

Susan graduated from Wheeling Park High School, Class of 1989. She was employed as a cashier at Hopkins Store in Nineveh until 2013.

Susan enjoyed trips to the beach and being outdoors. She had a passion for animals and her favorite dog Sassy. Her greatest joys in life were her family, grandchildren and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Randy Amos of Washington; four children, John Hill II of Wheeling, Amanda Hill of Butler, Brandon Martin of Follansbee, W.Va., and Zack Amos of Washington; two grandchildren, Ian and Rider Martin; two aunts, Linda (Michael) Goins of North Port, Fla., and Janice (Charles) Hill of Wheeling; and a niece and many cousins.

Susan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Mildred Williams and Merritt and Elise Hill.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, 724-499-5181. A memorial service will be celebrated at 8 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions in Susan's memory to the Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org/donate, the Greene County Humane Society at www.greenepet.org/donations, or the at . View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.