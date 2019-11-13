Susan Patricia "Patti" McFarland, 80, of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, November 11, 2019.

She was born November 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Archie and Sophie Krocsko McFarland.

A 1957 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, she retired from U.S. Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh as a benefits specialist and served as president of its women's organization, the Ciloet's.

She was a member of the former Hillcrest Presbyterian Church in Burgettstown and enjoyed time with family and friends, reading, bowling, playing cards and an occasional trip to The Meadows with her beloved sister, Carole.

Surviving are her son, Ronald S. Bondo and wife Saundra of Cranberry Township; her three grandsons, Carter, Cole and Ross Bondo; a brother, James McFarland and wife Judy of Cherry Valley; and her sister, Carole Scruppi and husband David, also of Cherry Valley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, with the Rev. Cinda Isler officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, McMurray.

Those wishing to remember Patti in a special way can make a donation in her memory to Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.