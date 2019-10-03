"Softly and tenderly" at 4:16 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, Jesus called Susanne "Susie" Graham Williams, 82, of Houston, into his precious arms and eternal home.

On February 6, 1937, Susie was greeted into this world by her parents, the late Hugh B. and Ethel Patterson Graham, in Oil City. Susie was a devoted charter member of Legacy Baptist Church in Houston, where she served our Father and the church with unfailing faith. She was also a former member of First Baptist Church in Canonsburg.

"It is well with my soul knowing that she's rejoicing with our heavenly Father in a kingdom that we can't even begin to fathom, brings us great joy, peace and comfort."

On August 20, 2019, she and her husband, Larry Williams celebrated 64 years of a wonderful and loving life. Together they welcomed a son, Jeffrey "Possom" Williams, who died February 9, 2005; and a daughter, Lori Williams Yannuzzi of Harmony. She had two very special granddaughters, Erin (Kisko) Huss of Cheswick and Lauren Colussi of Baden; along with four great-grandchildren, Dakota Boyce and Ava, Jaxon and Maddox Huss, all of Cheswick, whom she loved very much. Surviving are two sisters, Dorothy Stiller and Judy Fleckenstein, both of Oil City. Deceased, in addition to her son, are three sisters, Ethel Nellis, Marion Hagan and Joan Slater; and two brothers, Hugh Graham and Donald Graham.

Family and friends received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. A Home Going Celebration will immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Michael Clark officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Baptist Church Building Fund, 123 Meadowview Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

