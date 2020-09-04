Suzanne Vacheresse

Suzanne "Sue" Vacheresse, 82, of Washington, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing, Canonsburg.

She was born November 5, 1937, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Edgar V. and Margaret L. Brice Vacheresse.

Miss Vacheresse was a 1955 graduate of Washington High School and later graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a teaching degree in 1959. She went on to earn her master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1963.

In 1964, Miss Vacheresse began a 35-year career as a teacher for Washington School District, most notably at Washington High School from where she retired. She was affectionately known as Miss V to her students and she loved to tell stories about her students and things that happened daily at school.

Miss Vacheresse was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed all types of music.

Miss Vacheresse had a passion for Scottie dogs and for anything Scottish. She enjoyed her yearly trips to Bar Harbor, Maine, and had a true zest for life. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Surviving are a niece, Peggy (Alan Wilson) Lawrence of Missouri; a great-nephew, Jason Pellicione of Colorado; a sister-in-law, Judy Koop of California; and an aunt, Nancy (Ray) Gashel of Claysville.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, James Richard Vacheresse.

Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or at www.washingtonpashelter.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.