Swetko Davidovich, 94, of Denbo, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

He was born October 14, 1924, in Fairhope, a son of the late Ted and Mildred Vukovich Davidovich.

Swetko was a coal miner and was retired from LaBelle Processing Company.

He was a member of United Mine Workers of America, a veteran of World War II serving with the United States Army, a member of Centerville American Legion Post #705, a fir fighter with Denbo-Vesta 6 Fire Company, a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Carmichaels, and an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He greatly enjoyed polka music and loved going to polka dances.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Davidovich; and a sister, Ann Davidovich Elliott.

Swetko is survived by his nephew, Steve Davidovich and wife Ruthann of Vestaburg; niece Cindy Elliott Charlton and husband Don of California; nephew Ted Davidovich of Mesa, Ariz.; many great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.

Friends will be received in Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, when brief prayers will be said followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 296 Old Route 21 Road, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Fr. Sasa Nedic officiating. Interment will follow in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded by Centerville American Legion Post #705.

A very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Dunlevy Gardens and ViaQuest Hospice Care for their wonderful and compassionate care. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.