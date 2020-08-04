1/1
Sylvia B. Stoneking
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvia B. Stoneking, 72, of Aleppo Township, Greene County, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 3:40 p.m. in the UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, after being in failing health for the past several months.

She was born June 13, 1948, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late James Edward and Mabel Lorena Poland Clutter, and had been a resident of Greene County all her life.

Mrs. Stoneking formerly attended the Centennial Church of God in Aleppo Township and the Grandview United Methodist Church in Garrison.

She cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Stoneking was employed briefly at the former Greenway Shirt Factory and was last employed for several years in the dietary department of the Cameron Health Care Center in Cameron, W.Va.

Surviving is her companion of 24 years, Mark Neely; a daughter, Angela (Bill) Stoneking, and a son, Troy (Tracey) Stoneking, both of Freeport Township; six grandchildren, Nathan Tedrow, Anthony, Dylan and Kayla, Teresa and Doug Stoneking; seven great-grandchildren, twins, Abigail and Julia Tedrow, Nathan Lee Tedrow Jr., Ivey, Reese, Wesley and Raven Stoneking.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Jane Harvey; and a brother, Roger Clutter.

She was the last of her immediate family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC in Rogersville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, with Pastor Larry Huggins officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Due to the COVID restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved