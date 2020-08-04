Sylvia B. Stoneking, 72, of Aleppo Township, Greene County, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 3:40 p.m. in the UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, after being in failing health for the past several months.

She was born June 13, 1948, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late James Edward and Mabel Lorena Poland Clutter, and had been a resident of Greene County all her life.

Mrs. Stoneking formerly attended the Centennial Church of God in Aleppo Township and the Grandview United Methodist Church in Garrison.

She cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Stoneking was employed briefly at the former Greenway Shirt Factory and was last employed for several years in the dietary department of the Cameron Health Care Center in Cameron, W.Va.

Surviving is her companion of 24 years, Mark Neely; a daughter, Angela (Bill) Stoneking, and a son, Troy (Tracey) Stoneking, both of Freeport Township; six grandchildren, Nathan Tedrow, Anthony, Dylan and Kayla, Teresa and Doug Stoneking; seven great-grandchildren, twins, Abigail and Julia Tedrow, Nathan Lee Tedrow Jr., Ivey, Reese, Wesley and Raven Stoneking.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Jane Harvey; and a brother, Roger Clutter.

She was the last of her immediate family.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC in Rogersville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, with Pastor Larry Huggins officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Due to the COVID restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home.