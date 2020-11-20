Sylvia Johnson, 91, of Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Concordia of Cranberry. She was born May 14, 1929, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Stefan and Frances Ziberna Germadnik.

Sylvia was a lifelong resident of Canonsburg.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Patricia "PJ" Polansky and husband Paul of Mars, and Cindy Pietrcollo and husband Tom of Gibsonia; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, William E. Johnson; brother Edward Germadnik; and sister Nancy Carr.

There will be no visitation. A private blessing service will be held for the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Sylvia, may be made to Concordia of Cranberry, Attn: Tammi Brown, 10 Adams Ridge Boulevard, Mars, PA 16046.